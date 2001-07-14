DocGo to Host Fireside Chat with Key Customers Carnival Corporation and Thomas Jefferson University

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq:DCGO), announced today that it will host a fireside chat with two of its key customers, Carnival Corporation and Thomas Jefferson University, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2:00pm Eastern Time. The event will be moderated by Steve Halper of LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

The fireside chat will feature Javonte Anyabwele, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing for Hotel, Corporate Indirect, & Onboard Revenue at Carnival Corporation & plc., and Judd E. Hollander, MD, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Delivery Innovation at TJU, who will discuss why they chose DocGo for their companies’ mobile health and medical transportation needs. Anthony Capone, President of DocGo, will also participate in the discussion.

The event will highlight DocGo’s growth potential in each of its core offerings and highlight how it strives to increase the quality of care while lowering the cost of health care delivery for its clients.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the fireside chat, please click here.

Javonte Anyabwele

Javonte Anyabwele is the Vice President of Strategic Sourcing for Hotel, Corporate Indirect, & Onboard Revenue at Carnival Corporation & plc. With responsibility for $4 billion in spend, Javonte plays a key role in the company's strategic initiative to leverage its industry-leading scale, working closely with colleagues across all ten brands in the development and execution of sourcing strategies for the procurement of several categories including plastic consumables, kitchenware, linen, office and cleaning supplies, casino and shore excursions. Prior to joining Carnival, Javonte was most recently the Group Director for Procurement 50, at World 50. Prior to World 50, Javonte was the Director of Productivity and Business Development at Valeant Pharma/Bausch + Lomb, where he sat on the Asia Pacific Leadership Team of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (parent company of Bausch + Lomb). He was responsible for finding new opportunities for growth, controlling cost and increasing profitability of products while not impacting the value add for customers. While in this role based in Singapore, Javonte also led the successful integration of the Operations team in the region after Valeant’s acquisition of Bausch + Lomb. In his ten years at Bausch + Lomb, Javonte’s responsibilities covered indirect procurement, sourcing process development, contract manufacturing management, and engaging and developing minority owned and woman owned suppliers to build strategic alliances worldwide. Prior to joining Bausch + Lomb, Javonte worked in International Project Management for Office Depot in their European Headquarters based in Venlo, The Netherlands. Javonte is Chairman of the Board of Directors for Lighthouse Academies (charter schools) and serves as a board member of Penumbra Theatre.

Hailing from North Minneapolis, MN, Javonte has always felt the responsibility to uplift and empower his people. Javonte often speaks publicly at high schools and colleges to empower the next generation of minority talent within the United States. Javonte is also an internationally renowned spoken word artist, having performed in over 15 countries and on three continents. Javonte is a VERY PROUD two-time graduate of Florida A&M University, from which he obtained his B.S. in Business Administration and MBA in Finance. Javonte currently resides in Miramar with his wife Talitha, daughter Amina and son Amiri.

Judd E. Hollander, MD

Judd E. Hollander, MD, is Senior Vice President of Healthcare Delivery Innovation at TJU and Associate Dean for Strategic Health Initiatives at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and Professor of Emergency Medicine. Responsibilities include the JeffConnect Telemedicine Program and Jefferson Urgent Care. He graduated from New York University Medical School in 1986, completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Barnes Hospital in 1989, and an Emergency Medicine Residency at Jacobi Hospital in 1992. His research interests include innovative care delivery models (including telemedicine), risk stratification of patients with potential cardiovascular disease; cocaine associated cardiovascular complications; and laceration and wound management. Dr. Hollander has published over 600 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and editorials on these and other topics. Dr. Hollander was President of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, chaired the SAEM Program Committee and Emergency Medicine Foundation Scientific Review Committee and was Deputy Editor for the Annals of Emergency Medicine, and co-chaired the National Quality Forum (NQF) committee to create a framework to support measure development for telehealth. Dr. Hollander was awarded the ACEP Award for Outstanding Research in 2001, the Hal Jayne SAEM Academic Excellence Award in 2003 and the SAEM Leadership Award in 2011.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

