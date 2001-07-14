New Shakeology® Clinical Study Validates Weight Loss Benefits

The newest clinical study (the “Study”) on Beachbody’s superfood nutrition shake named Shakeology® (“Shakeology”) has just been published in the Journal+of+Nutrition. The objective of the Study was to determine if using Shakeology twice-daily can improve weight loss and metabolic outcomes in healthy overweight and obese adults. The benefits experienced by people in the study align with many years of the results that Shakeology has delivered to consumers. Accordingly, the people in the Shakeology group lost more weight, saw decreases in cholesterol that were already in the normal range and increases in the metabolic hormone adiponectin than in the placebo group.

The Study was conducted by KGK Science Inc., an independent contract research organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: MY0). It was a 12-week, randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled clinical trial that included a sample of 206 overweight and obese adults from 4 different locations in the US and Canada. Participants in the Study were randomized to consume Shakeology or a calorie-matched placebo 30 minutes before breakfast and lunch, while following a calorie restricted diet for 12 weeks. The primary outcome of the Study was weight loss that was significantly greater in the Shakeology group than in the placebo group.

The strengths of the Study included a large sample size and the increased weight loss experienced by subjects over and above the calorie-matched placebo. Greater weight loss indicated that the benefits of Shakeology do not just stem from its calories, but also from its additional ingredients including the protein, fiber, superfood and phytonutrient blends that may contribute to the benefits that people experience with the product. The most novel finding from the Study was the increase in the metabolic hormone, adiponectin, which is produced by adipose tissue in the body and influences how a person’s body makes, uses and stores energy.

Dr. Heather Leidy, a member of The Beachbody Company Scientific Advisory Board and an Associate Professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of Texas at Austin who collaborated on the study said, “This study illustrated that the consumption of nutrient-rich protein and fiber shakes, like Shakeology, can lead to significant weight loss and uniquely increase the secretion of adiponectin – which is a hormone that, in essence, supports normal blood sugar levels and cardiovascular health. Thus, these findings support the inclusion of nutritious shakes, containing protein and fiber, to promote weight management and metabolic health.”

The Study is the second peer-reviewed, published study of Shakeology sponsored by The Beachbody Company. Dr. Emily Fritz, Beachbody’s Executive Director of Scientific Affairs, while talking about the importance of conducting research on products noted, “We develop products that are based on science, but we take it further by continuing to conduct research that increases confidence in the quality and efficacy of what we offer. We have thousands of success stories about Shakeology and this new science helps provide further evidence of the benefits people can experience with the product.”

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical and emerging health care products. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: MY0), is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

ABOUT THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) with over 100 complete fitness programs, 4,500 individual workouts, multiple nutrition programs, and the connected Beachbody Bike by MYXfitness. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

