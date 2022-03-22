Toyota and ChargePoint Enhance EV Driving Experience with Home and Public Charging

PR Newswire

From launch, bZ4X customers will have seamless charging options across North America

PLANO, Texas and CAMPBELL, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the launch of its all-new 2023 bZ4X battery electric SUV later this year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) announced today it will work with ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading EV charging network, to offer customers home and public EV charging solutions.

"We want to instill a feeling of confidence in our bZ4X customers by providing a variety of charging options both at home and away to serve each customer's unique charging needs and preferences," said Christopher Yang, vice president of EV Charging Solutions at Toyota. "The ChargePoint home charger and public charging network will further enhance our customers' ownership experience of the bZ4X."

For home charging, bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2 charger from participating Toyota dealerships or directly from ChargePoint online. ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR® certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or out, comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations and can charge electric vehicles up to nine times faster than a standard outlet. Translated for the bZ4X, the home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.

To install the ChargePoint Home Flex, Qmerit has been selected to help guide bZ4X customers through the process of locating a certified EV charger installer, offering an initial free quote and additional services to support them all the way through to installation completion.

"Qmerit is delighted to offer its residential installation services to bZ4X customers, as over 80% of all L2 charging in the U.S. takes place at home," said Tracy K. Price, founder and CEO of Qmerit.

ChargePoint also offers an extensive public network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers, including roaming partner stations, across North America. With a vast network of charging stations to choose from, bZ4X drivers can access more than 80% of charging spots in North America, providing them the opportunity to charge when, where and how they want. In utilizing ChargePoint public charging APIs, Toyota offers seamless access to bZ4X drivers with the convenience of being able to quickly find, use and pay for vehicle charging via the Toyota App.

"This arrangement combines Toyota's market leadership in technology and quality for the next generation of mobility with ChargePoint's leadership in delivering accessible charging solutions where drivers live, work and play. Together with Toyota, we want to provide a high-quality charging experience for new bZ4X drivers at home and on the road," said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint.

When it goes on sale, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X will combine Toyota's legendary reputation for quality and reliability with the performance and practicality drivers want in a modern battery electric SUV.

"As we look to expand our lineup of battery electric vehicles, we look forward to offering our customers the excitement, ease and convenience of owning a battery electric vehicle as we work together and drive towards carbon neutrality," said Yang.

To learn more about bZ4X, please visit: https://www.toyota.com/upcoming-vehicles/bz4x/.

It is also possible to register to receive updates at: https://www.toyota.com/upcoming-vehicles/bz4x/#handraiser.

About Toyota

Toyota ( NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th North American plant, located in North Carolina, will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of the company's 2021 North American sales.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 110 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying the adoption of electrification for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect with us onTwitter, LinkedIn,Facebook, andInstagram.

