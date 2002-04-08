BioCorRx to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences

ANAHEIM, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming conferences.



2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Management has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, fireside chats, and multiple company presentations. Those who wish to attend must first sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Sign up here to access the presentation.

ASAM 53rd Annual Conference - Innovations in Addiction Medicine and Science

The ASAM 53rd Annual Conference is being held on March 31- April 3, 2022, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. The ASAM Annual Conference showcases best practices and the latest science, research, and innovations from leading experts in the field. ASAM, founded in 1954, is a professional medical society representing over 7,000 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Company’s controlled R&D subsidiary, will have an exhibit at booth 306.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

