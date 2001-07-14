Galileo Accelerates Latin American Growth with Expansion into Colombia

Galileo Financial Technologies, a subsidiary of SoFi+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), today announced its recent expansion into Colombia. Galileo is currently providing services in Colombia where it can partner with issuers, banks, ecommerce and fintechs to enable their digital financial services offerings.

Since Galileo’s arrival in Mexico in 2020, it has established itself as a leading financial technology company in Latin America having onboarded more than one million end-user accounts in the region. Galileo serves leading fintechs, like Ual%26aacute%3B in Mexico and Colombia, as well as other clients that offer digital financial services, ranging from debit, credit and business-to-business (B2B) payments to remittances, buy now, pay later (BNPL), cryptocurrency and other emerging payments.

“Numerous factors underpinned Galileo’s decision to expand into Colombia, including the dynamism and growth of the fintech ecosystem which+now+has+over+300+players, surpassing Argentina and Chile in investment levels, as well as robust consumer adoption rates and a business environment that genuinely fosters processes of innovation and financial growth,” explained Tory Jackson, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Latin America for Galileo.

With more than 20 years of experience in the international market, Galileo has reinvented the fintech ecosystem, recently surpassing 100+million+end+user+accounts. Galileo’s expansion into Colombia follows the initial opening of the company’s first office outside the U.S. in Mexico City in 2020, and the opening of the company’s Latin+America+headquarters in early 2021. The latest expansion reinforces Galileo's strategic commitment and exponential growth in Latin America, as well as strong market reception for innovative payment solutions in the region. This expanded presence in Colombia enables Galileo to serve strategic markets across Latin America, and co-innovate with dynamic financial services providers to deliver differentiated, best-in-class digital experiences to their clients.

Together with Technisys, a leading cloud-native, digital multi-product core banking platform recently acquired+by+SoFi, Galileo provides Latin American companies with the only end-to-end vertically integrated banking technology stack, from user interface development capabilities to a customizable multi-product banking core and ledger with fully integrated processing and card issuing available. The combination of Technisys’ platform with Galileo will uniquely support multiple products – including checking, savings, deposits, lending and credit cards – as well as future products, all surfaced through industry-leading APIs.

“Galileo empowers traditional banks, fintechs and non-financial brands to create digital products that are easily integrated into the daily lives of Colombians,” said Jackson. “We’re proud to partner with innovators to increase financial inclusion and digital transformation in Latin America.”

The experience, knowledge and technological innovation of the global company have been key in the development and growth of financial and non-financial digital transactions in the region. Galileo operates in North America and Latin America and works with major fintech companies in these geographies.

About Galileo Financial Technologies

Galileo is a leading financial technology company whose platform, open API technology and proven expertise enable fintechs, emerging and established brands to create differentiated financial solutions that expand the financial frontier. Galileo removes the complexity from payments and financial services innovation by providing flexible, open API building blocks and a secure, scalable, future-proof platform. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators, and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning and more, across industries and geographies. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Galileo has offices in Mexico City, New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle.

