Aldeyra Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will host a Research & Development Day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in New York City.

Aldeyra will announce top-line data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials of ADX-629, a first-in-class orally administered RASP modulator, in three types of inflammatory disease, and will discuss new indications selected for clinical development.

The event will feature presentations from members of the Aldeyra senior leadership team and Geoffrey M. Thiele, Ph.D., Umbach Professor of Rheumatology in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Rheumatology and Immunology, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A live audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of the Aldeyra website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aldeyra.com%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

