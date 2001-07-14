Missouri American Water Encourages Customers to Utilize New Low-Income Assistance Program

Qualifying Missouri American Water customers can receive up to $750 for water and/or wastewater services through a new, temporary federal program – the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Customers may also receive assistance through the company’s H2O Help to Others program, installment plans, and budget billing options.

The Missouri Department of Social Services (MoDSS) began accepting applications for LIHWAP on Feb. 28, 2022. Missouri American Water is encouraging its customers to utilize the new one-time payment of up to $750 for water and/or wastewater (sewer) bills.

“We understand that while a water bill is usually the lowest utility bill, it’s not the only bill that needs to be paid and there are families who may need assistance,” said Missouri American Water president Rich Svindland. “We encourage our customers to utilize the assistance funds made available by the federal government through LIHWAP, our funds through the H2O Help to Others Program, and installment plans and budget billing to help keep water flowing.”

Customers can submit applications and documents online or submit a printed application by mail, fax or in person to their local contracted agency by visiting MoDSS’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fmydss.mo.gov%2Futility-assistance%2Flihwap for more information about eligibility and the application process.

Missouri American Water also offers emergency assistance through its H2O Help to Others program, which is administered by Missouri’s Community Action Agencies. The program helps provide supplemental funding to customers who would otherwise have trouble paying their bills. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Community Action Agency to speak with trained caseworkers to determine their eligibility.

Customers may also visit their MyWater self-service account on missouriamwater.com to sign up for an installment plan and/or budget billing. Installment plans must be set up before water service is shut off, and may require up to 25% of an account balance to be paid up front, with the remaining balance spread over a schedule of up to 12 months. Both residential and non-residential customers may set up installment plans. Budget billing provides a fixed monthly payment over a 12-month period based on a residential customer’s anticipated annual billing.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005383/en/