Plant Veda Attended the Naturals Products Expo West in California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) ( PLVFF, Financial) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, attended the Naturals Products Expo West in California from March 8 to March 12. The Company was selected by the government of British Columbia, (“B.C.”) to help promote Canadian exports. The show had distributors, wholesalers and retailers from across the U.S. and around the globe. Plant Veda was able to identify new accounts and had a very successful show.



“We are proud to be among a very select group of B.C. companies that were chosen to partake in British Columbia’s Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation (JERI) sponsored exhibition booth,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “The Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California is the largest exhibition of its kind in North America that showcases the natural and organic industry. The show proved to be an excellent venue to introduce our superior product line to a whole new audience. Over the course of the show we attracted multiple new accounts and were able to display our products to tens of thousands of potential new consumers.”

“One of the things we learned from this Expo is that there is brand recognition for our products, our Lassi being Vegan was very popular, as well as our creamers, which contain no oils and are sweetened only with pure Canadian maple syrup. Lassi can be referred to as an ‘ancient smoothie’ and was indeed the first yogurt smoothie in the world. The concept originated in India thousands of years ago where yogurt was mixed with either fruits to make sweet lassi or herbs and spices to make salty lassi. The cooling properties and probiotics in Lassi gives a calming effect to the stomach and mind. I was very pleased with the positive feedback we received across our entire product line."

The Naturals Products Expo West in Anaheim was the first Expo West show since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. It focused on the future of the estimated $300 billion USD natural and organic products industry. Attending shows such as Expo West is part of Plant Veda’s marketing initiatives for 2022. The Company intends to attend additional trade shows throughout the year to attract new customers and meet its sales objectives.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) ( PLVFF, Financial) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals; to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

