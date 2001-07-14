ChargePoint Offers Toyota bZ4X Drivers a Seamless Charging Experience at Home and Away

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) today announced agreements to enable convenient, accessible home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging for drivers of Toyota’s new battery electric bZ4X SUV.

“As esteemed automotive brands like Toyota continue to electrify transportation with new models of cars, trucks, SUVs, and fleet vehicles, ChargePoint continues to enable EV charging wherever drivers live, work, and play,” said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint. “This agreement combines Toyota’s leadership in mobility with our leadership in providing charging everywhere drivers need it, including home and public charging, to provide a seamless, convenient charging experience for bZ4X drivers.”

Leading companies work together to enhance driver experience

Through the agreement, bZ4X drivers will have access to ChargePoint’s industry-leading home and public charging solutions. To ensure drivers can charge wherever they need it, bZ4X drivers will have access to the ChargePoint network of Level 2 and DC fast chargers across North America. The company’s extensive network of charging stations, and roaming partner stations, provides bZ4X drivers access to more than 80% of charging spots in North America.

Drivers can charge up to nine times faster

For residential charging needs, drivers will have the option of purchasing a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger either from participating Toyota dealerships or directly through ChargePoint online. With the ChargePoint Home Flex connected charger, drivers can charge up to nine times faster than a standard outlet. Using the ChargePoint app, drivers can save money by scheduling charging times when energy is cheapest, track their charging, get charging reminders, and find places to charge through their smartphone.

“We want to instill a feeling of confidence in our bZ4X customers by providing a variety of charging options both at home and away to serve each customer’s unique charging needs and preferences,” said Christopher Yang, vice president of EV Charging Solutions, Toyota Motor North America. “The ChargePoint home charger and public charging network will further enhance our customers’ ownership experience of the bZ4X.”

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 110 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network every two seconds or less. For more information, visit the ChargePoint+pressroom, the ChargePoint+Investor+Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Toyota

Toyota ( NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th North American plant, located in North Carolina, will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

