stichd Selects Logility to Drive Supply Chain Growth and Attract Talent

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced stichd, a Netherlands-based product licensing company and division of PUMA, has chosen the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform to support its ambitious growth strategy.

“Growth is our top priority. To continue achieving our goals, it was critical to find a planning platform with more sophisticated forecasting and clear visibility capabilities, but that is also easy for our employees to use,” said Rogier Wijnhoven, COO, stichd. “Logility not only had the technology we needed, but the apparel industry expertise and forward-looking vision we were looking for in a partner.”

stichd specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-quality bodywear, legwear, swimwear, and fanwear. As the company looks to expand, both in-store and online, demand volatility and complexity are increasing. In order to continue driving product availability while streamlining inventory, stichd needed a technology partner that can optimize working capital and provide better supply chain visibility.

The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform enables better decision making by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to continuously sense, analyze and update activity in the digital supply chain – ensuring greater granularity and greater operational performance at all times. Its sales and operations planning (S&OP) functionality helps to align plans across multiple divisions and locations, and track forecast and inventory performance over time. Further, the platform’s user friendly interface and deep analytics reduce complexity and make it easier to attract and retain top planning talent along the way.

“Demand planners are continually expected to look further into the future and design roadmaps that account for a variety of different planning scenarios. Logility’s solutions give our planners a clearer, more detailed view of what’s ahead and facilitates necessary collaboration between planning teams,” continued Wijnhoven.

“Logility is uniquely positioned to support organizations at every step in their supply chain journey. Our intuitive solutions are rooted in cognitive planning and built to shepherd today’s enterprises through both growth and disruption,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “We look forward to supporting stichd through this next phase of expansion and helping them take their supply chain to the next level.”

Learn more about Logility and the Digital Supply Chain Platform at logility.com/solutions.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of Logility’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact: Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., (404) 264-5477 or fax: (404) 237-8868.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005440/en/