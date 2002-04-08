ibex Receives Four 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Awards

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named four ibex technology solutions -- Wave X, RefleCX, Training Simulator, and Social Reputation Management -- as 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winners.

The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes companies that are advancing the contact center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“This is a proud moment for all of us at ibex and further independent industry validation that our technology solutions for digital-first, omnichannel customer experience are best-of-breed,” said Chad Rycenga, EVP, Commercial and Client Operations, ibex. “We continue to invest in innovative technologies that enable us to deliver the best possible CX for our clients. From training to reputation management, and every step in between, ibex is there to help our clients enhance their CX to drive higher customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention.”



Wave X is ibex’s purpose-built technology platform for improving customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes.



RefleCX is ibex’s CX survey platform for efficient survey delivery, end-to-end feedback analytics, real-time issue resolution, and customer experience, at scale.



ibex’s Training Simulator provides a virtual training environment that enhances the training experience and accelerates the path to proficiency by enabling contact center agents to train in a simulated environment.



Social Reputation Management is ibex’s all-in-one social engagement platform that allows clients to centralize, respond, and influence online feedback and reviews as well as mobilize their CX teams for complete social media management.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor ibex with 2022 Product of the Year Awards for four solutions,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “ibex’s Wave X, RefleCX, Training Simulator, and Social Reputation Management solutions have proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from ibex in 2023 and beyond.”



About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 35,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .



TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases.



Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .



