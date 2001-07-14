Heritage Global Partners Appoints Drew Valko as Director of Sales in the Midwest Region

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that Andrew Valko has joined Heritage Global Valuations (“HGV”) as Director of Sales, where he will be responsible for overseeing all new business development and sales initiatives across the Midwest.

Mr. Valko brings nearly 20 years of experience in providing financial and management solutions to business owners and senior management teams across a broad spectrum of sectors as an underwriter, portfolio manager, and a relationship manager to commercial lenders; and as a relationship manager to a national trust services provider for the commercial loan securitization market. His most recent endeavor was at B. Riley Advisory Services, fka Great American Group, as a project manager coordinating all appraisal related needs from signing to delivery; including all communications with banking and private equity clients, compliance and accuracy of all appraisals to meet USPAP standards and collaborating with the national marketing manager to strengthen existing client relationships and implementing marketing strategy.

Based in Chicago, Mr. Valko will support the needs of commercial lenders and other financial institutions by leveraging HGV’s leading portfolio of asset valuation, appraisal, and advisory products and services. In addition to managing customer relationships and serving existing clients, he will focus on advancing new business development efforts in the Midwest, while building on HGV’s impressive record of client service excellence. Mr. Valko is active in the regional and national chapters of the Turnaround Management Association, Secured Finance Network, and Association for Corporate Growth.

The appointment of Mr. Valko reflects HGV’s dedication to the Midwest market and its desire to provide the highest level of asset valuation, liquidation, and advisory services to its clients and to oversee the growth of its value-driven corporate and financial asset solutions platform.

“We are excited to have Andrew join the team as we continue to execute on our strategy to build out the national platform for valuations,” said Michael Goldstein, Executive Managing Director of HGV. “Andrew has built deep professional relationships throughout the Midwest; he will be an integral part of our future success in that region and throughout the country.”

“We are thrilled to have Andrew join the team and represent Heritage Global Partners as we continue to experience consistent growth across our valuation practice and increase our investment in the Midwest market.” Said Michael Aho, HGV National Sales Manager. “With the addition of Andrew’s experience and relationships, HGV will be strongly positioned to reach its ultimate goal of being a trusted advisor to the financial communities across the United States.”

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending to senior lenders and other asset based lending providers. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on knowledge of the environment in which the Company currently operates and are subject to change based on various important factors, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

