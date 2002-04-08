Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( COCP) announces that management will participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, being held March 28-30, 2022. Those interested in attending the virtual conference can register here .



A pre-recorded company presentation will be available on the M-Vest platform for 72 hours beginning March 28 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and can be accessed here . An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the company website.

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan and is a registered broker-dealer with the SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group LLC that serves to allow investors to access investment opportunities online and to provide a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

[email protected]

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

[email protected]

# # #