Aligos Discontinues Development of its Antisense Oligonucleotide Drug Candidate ALG-020572 in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B and Pivots Internal Strategic Emphasis to its Small Molecule Portfolio

Funds will be redirected to support ongoing clinical programs, including ALG-000184 (Class-II CAM for CHB) and ALG-055009 (THR- agonist for NASH), and to accelerate internal oral small molecule development programs, including a SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor, a Class-I CAM for CHB and a PD-L1 inhibitor for CHB

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that it has discontinued development of its drug candidate, ALG-020572, which was being studied in subjects with chronic hepatitis B (CHB). Dosing in the first CHB cohort of Study ALG-020572-401 (NCT05001022) was stopped after one subject experienced a serious adverse event (SAE) with significant increase in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) following multiple dosing of 210 mg ALG-020572 that resulted in a brief hospitalization. This is one of four CHB subjects in this first cohort who experienced potentially drug-related ALT flares, which were unexpected based on prior experience in nonclinical studies and single dose safety data in healthy volunteers. In all four CHB subjects, laboratory parameters and symptoms are improving and the hospitalized subject has been discharged.

“Patient safety is our number one priority, and we are gratified to see that these unanticipated ALT elevations are improving and subjects are on the path to recovering,” said Lawrence M. Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos. “We will continue to follow emerging safety and antiviral activity data as these subjects complete their off-treatment follow-up to understand these events further. Although this is undeniably a setback, our team remains committed to developing drug candidates with the potential to improve the lives of patients living with viral and liver diseases. In particular, we will continue to focus on advancing our clinical development programs, including:

ALG-000184 (capsid assembly modulator; CAM), which is being dosed orally for 28 days in CHB subjects and is progressing towards longer duration studies aimed at chronic suppression of HBV DNA and RNA;

ALG-055009 (THR- agonist), which is currently being dosed orally in healthy volunteers (HVs) and subjects with hyperlipidemia;

ALG-125755 (HBV siRNA), our remaining internal oligonucleotide program which is due to start subcutaneous dosing in HVs in Q3; and

Our ritonavir-free oral, highly potent SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor, which is due to start Phase 1 enabling nonclinical studies in Q3.

“We will also focus on accelerating our internal oral small molecule preclinical development programs, including:

a Class-I CAM for CHB; and

a PD-L1 inhibitor for CHB

“Finally, we remain committed to our external partners in the oligonucleotide space, including Merck with whom we are collaborating on certain undisclosed targets for NASH.”

With this reprioritization of the company’s pipeline, which includes savings from halting two clinical development programs (ALG-010133 and ALG-020572), as well as proceeds resulting from Aligos’ partnership activities and other cost saving measures, Aligos believes its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2021 continue to provide sufficient resources to fund planned operations into the first half of 2024. Aligos plans to use any cost savings from the discontinuation of its ALG-020572 program to further support its aforementioned clinical and small molecule preclinical development programs, all of which target novel mechanisms that have the potential to enhance the care of patients with CHB, NASH and COVID.

