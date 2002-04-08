Reservoir Acquires Rights in the Catalog of Award-Winning Film Score Composer Henry Jackman

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced the acquisition of rights in the catalog of award-winning film score composer Henry Jackman. The deal includes rights in Jackman’s entire catalog, including scores for blockbuster feature films like the Captain America franchise, Wreck-It Ralph, Jumanji, and many more.



Born in England, Jackman’s unique background blends classical music training at Oxford with years as a successful record producer and creator of electronic music, establishing him as one of today’s most inventive and sought-after composers.

Jackman’s first endeavors in scoring and composition began in 2006 when he collaborated across several major blockbuster projects with Hans Zimmer, including Kung Fu Panda and The Pirate of the Caribbean series. He has since served as the primary composer on countless hit films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Kong: Skull Island, X-Men: First Class, Captain Phillips, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, and more. Beyond film, he composed the theme for Marvel’s TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and for video games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Just Cause 3. In addition to these works, he released three solo albums: Utopia, Transfiguration, and Acoustica.

Jackman garnered wide recognition for his versatility in composing across genres and mediums. He received four ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards for Top Box Office Films, while the International Film Music Critics Association (IFMCA) nominated him for Breakout Composer of the Year in 2009. That same year, Jackman took home his first Annie Award for Music in an Animated Television Production or Short Form, and in 2013 he won his second Annie Award for Music in an Animated Feature Production for his score for Wreck-It Ralph. He has also received a BAFTA nomination for Best Film Music and a BAFTA Games Award nomination for Best Music.

On the deal, Jackman said, “Thanks to this unique and forward-looking collaboration with Reservoir, I am now able to focus exclusively on pursuing whichever projects I find most creatively inspiring. For this, I am exceptionally grateful.”

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Golnar Khosrowshahi added, “Henry’s accomplishments truly speak for themselves. He has contributed fantastic music to a litany of blockbuster films and beyond. We are immensely proud to add his celebrated compositions to our growing film score catalog.”

The deal with Jackman supplements Reservoir’s existing collection of film music, which includes a joint venture with Atlantic Screen Music, one of the world’s leading film score and soundtrack production companies, and a deal with client Hans Zimmer, the award-winning composer-producer behind scores for motion pictures like The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, and more.

