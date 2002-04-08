On the cutting edge! motorola edge+ 5G UW makes its way to Verizon on March 24

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a slick new 5G smartphone with an epic camera system and a brilliant display? Look no further. The motorola edge+ 5G UW will be available online and at Verizon stores on March 24 starting at $23.61/mo. for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $849.99 retail). And Verizon is making it easier than ever to get your hands on Motorola’s latest flagship phone:



Buy the new edge+ 5G UW and get one on us when you switch or add a line on an Unlimited plan 1 .

. Get up to $800 off the new edge+ 5G UW with a qualifying trade-in on an Unlimited plan when you add a new line or switch to Verizon — that includes your old or broken phone 2 .

. Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $700 off the new edge+ 5G UW with a qualifying trade-in on an Unlimited plan3.



5G Ultra Wideband and all the bells and whistles

Motorola edge+ 5G UW will give you access to all the different flavors of Verizon 5G, including the massive power of 5G Ultra Wideband. As an added bonus, it comes loaded with Verizon Adaptive Sound that takes the already excellent stereo speakers and tunes them for better and louder audio — no matter what device or headphones you’re listening through.

With a double twist of your wrist, the new edge+ 5G UW can open the Verizon Capture app, which lets you take and enhance your photos with dynamic live lenses and access to amazing AR filters and experiences (like The Walking Dead) right on your camera screen. But that’s not all. Check out some of my other favorite features on the new edge+ 5G UW:

Designed to impress — The outside of the motorola edge+ 5G UW is simply stunning. It has a nearly flush camera-housing, a smooth 3D satin glass on the backside (that eliminates most fingerprints), and I can’t say enough about the Stardust White color. Who knew you could improve on White? And yes, we have Cosmos Blue, too. You can also barely see the front camera, as it’s nestled within a sick 6.7” OLED full HD+ display that, get this, follows movie theater standards for a next-level viewing experience.

Selfies matter — But the new edge+ 5G UW isn’t just about looking good. It’s also redefining the front-camera game. Let’s be serious. Half of the photos we take (just guessing here) are with the selfie camera. So why do front-cameras get so little love? Well Motorola decided to change the selfie game with a 60 megapixel sensor that will capture unbelievably vivid high-resolution selfies in both normal and low light using Quad Pixel technology.

The best camera — The motorola edge+ 5G UW also includes two awesome 50-megapixel rear cameras to capture everything life puts in front of you. What’s amazing is that the edge+ 5G UW allows you to shoot with 32x more focusing pixels using instant all-pixel focus for faster, more accurate performance in any light. From ultra-wide angle shots to extreme close-ups, the edge+ 5G UW makes it possible to capture every moment with incredible detail.

Power forever — Under the hood, you have the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform that brings out the full power of the new edge+ 5G UW and pairs perfectly with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, giving you access to previously unheard of speeds, low-lag gaming and more secure than public WiFi.

Built for business — Ready For PC lets you easily connect to an external monitor to work and play on a big screen. It now lets you access mobile apps and PC files all on your computer and you can drag and drop files between devices. It can even turn your phone into a full-HD webcam to project a more polished look. This is huge for livestreamers and professional multi-taskers.

Thoroughly excited? Ready to get your own motorola edge+ 5G UW? Visit verizon.com starting March 24 at 8am ET to order yours or to get more information.

