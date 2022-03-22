Lazydays RV Announces Plans to Open New Dealerships in Surprise, Arizona and Wilmington, Ohio

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, announces new dealership locations in Surprise, Arizona to serve the western Phoenix metropolitan area, and Wilmington, Ohio which is strategically located between the Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton metropolitan areas. The Company expects the new dealerships to open in the second quarter of 2023. The dealerships will be branded Lazydays RV of West Phoenix and Lazydays RV of Ohio.

"We are excited to bring the Lazydays brand and our Best-in-Class Customer Experience and Service Excellence to these new markets." commented Robert DeVincenzi, Lazydays Interim CEO. "The Surprise, Arizona location complements our current Arizona dealerships in Phoenix's East Valley and Tucson; while the Wilmington location is conveniently located between three attractive Ohio markets." stated DeVincenzi.

The Surprise dealership will be located off Arizona State Route 303 and brands will include Newmar, Coachmen, Thor and Forest River; and the Wilmington dealership will be located off Interstate 71 with brands that will include Tiffin and Thor. In addition, both dealerships will offer a selection of Pre-Owned RVs along with 20 service bays, a collision center and an RV parts and accessories store.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and its greenfield start-ups near Nashville, Tennessee, Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, and near Omaha, Nebraska; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from current and future sanctions imposed by governments or other authorities, including economic conditions generally (including increasing fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

[email protected]

