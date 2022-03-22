Citizens Appoints Gateway to Lead New Investor Relations Program

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, Inc. ("Citizens" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIA), has appointed Gateway Group, Inc. ("Gateway"), a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its new investor relations program.

Gateway and Citizens are partnering to create and implement a comprehensive strategic communication and outreach program. The objectives of the new program are to refine Citizens' overall company messaging and corporate positioning, ensure its investment highlights are properly communicated, and to increase the company's visibility and engagement with the broader investment community. Activities will include introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

"We continue to successfully execute our customer-centric growth strategy and remain committed to expanding our capabilities, improving our operational excellence, and capitalizing on opportunities to drive profitable growth," said Citizens' Vice Chairman, President and CEO Gerald W. Shields. "Our strategic initiatives are transforming our business, improving operational performance, and laying the groundwork for greater shareholder value creation. Enhancing our communication efforts and transparency are an integral part of creating and sustaining that value. Gateway will help to ensure that investors properly understand and appreciate our vision and growth strategy. We look forward to working closely with their team to communicate our future successes and elevate our public profile."

About Citizens, Inc

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, final expense, and limited liability property insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader of U.S. dollar denominated whole life cash value insurance policies in Latin America, and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit www.citizensinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Citizens, Inc. and its affiliates beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the Company's expectations regarding business performance, operational strategy, capital expenditures, technological changes, regulatory actions, and other financial and operational measures. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate", "believe", "project" "intends," "continue" or similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Citizens, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Matt Glover and Matthew Hausch

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

