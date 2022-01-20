INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) ("SunPower" or the "Company") on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On January 20, 2022, SunPower disclosed that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors" and that the Company "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors. On this news, shares of SunPower's common stock fell $3.22, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022.

Current SunPower stockholders who purchased or acquired their shares prior to January 20, 2022 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/sunpower-corporation/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

