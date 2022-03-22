Pure as-a-Service Sees Strong Customer Adoption Globally, Underscores Pure's Commitment to Delivering Simple, Flexible, and Transparent Storage Solutions

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced continued growth and customer adoption of its Pure as-a-Service subscription offering.

Unveiled in 2018 as the first true consumption-based service model for storage, Pure as-a-Service delivers flexibility, transparency, and simplicity, along with proactive monitoring and non-disruptive upgrades while satisfying performance and usage Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Throughout the last year, Pure saw increased customer adoption in key markets globally, including one of the world's leading shipping and logistics companies, which selected Pure as-a-Service to build a secure data infrastructure for its new offering. As a result of customer growth, in fiscal year 2022, Pure's subscription services revenue made up 33% of total revenue, exceeding $738 million and representing 37% year-over-year growth. Pure as-a-Service's momentum, combined with the growth of Pure's Evergreen Storage subscription and Pure Cloud Block Store, which provides seamless data mobility across on-premises and cloud environments, is a testament to Pure's expanding and unified subscription strategy.

Pure has continued to advance Pure as-a-Service to provide better pricing transparency and granularity by building an additional layer of self-service for customers. Customers can now take advantage of an extended version of Pure's Cost Calculator, which has been built directly in Pure1, Pure's AI-driven data-services platform for storage management. With the added ability to conduct advanced workload modeling, to request a quote, and to make purchases directly through the platform, Pure is providing customers with unrivaled price transparency for their storage needs.

Global organizations are continuing to benefit from the flexibility and simplicity of Pure as-a-Service, including the City and County of Denver, Wobcom GmbH, and Matrix Solutions:

"With the storage-as-a-service solution, we're no longer guessing at what we might need in three to five years, investing in capacity and performance that may or may not meet our needs down the road. The OPEX model gives us a stable cost structure while avoiding time-consuming procurement processes and forklift upgrades." – Sean Greer, IT Director of Service Delivery, City and County of Denver

"With Pure as-as-Service, we were able to choose the storage capacity we needed to start with, knowing we can scale easily to expand at any time." – Giovanni Coppa, Head of Data Center and Cloud Innovation, Wobcom GmbH

"Pure as-a-Service eliminates capital expenditure surprises and enables us to scale up or down accordingly. I can redirect my attention and resources to cybersecurity and other strategic and high growth opportunities." – Anthony Ridley-Smith, Managing Director & Founder, Matrix Solutions

