TTEC Launches Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, released the company's first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report this month.

"TTEC is a values-driven organization, and our global commitment to lead every day and to do the right thing serve as the basis for our strong dedication to achieving leading ESG outcomes," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO, TTEC. "Our inaugural report demonstrates the high expectations we have as a company to help make the world a better place, and to lead by example across these vital initiatives."

The report captures TTEC's comprehensive ESG progress in key domains including people strategy, sustainable climate friendly operations, and philanthropy.

TTEC's commitment to leading ESG principles stretches back decades. In 2021 the company deployed a global framework to align its business objectives with ESG best practices such as:

Enabling our global employee base to succeed

Ensuring strong corporate governance

Investing in the communities in which TTEC operates

Practicing environmentally and socially responsible business practices

Perpetuating TTEC's legacy of operational excellence, exceptional employee engagement, and workplace innovation

Aligning with the SASB Standards Index

The complete report is available on the TTEC website, https://www.ttec.com/about-us/esg-growing-a-socially-and-environmentally-responsible-business

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

