Miss Grass Announces Multistate Expansion in Partnership with AWH

Miss Grass's premium cannabis line to be distributed by AWH in Massachusetts and Illinois

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Grass , a female-founded and community-driven cannabis brand, announces that it has partnered with Ascend Wellness Holdings , Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, to distribute its line of premium THC to Massachusetts and Illinois. The partnership comes on the heels of Miss Grass' full-scale rebrand launched earlier this month.

Through this partnership, Miss Grass products will be produced and initially distributed at Ascend retail locations beginning in Massachusetts today, March 22, with Illinois to follow this year. This partnership advances Miss Grass' mission to educate, equip and empower consumers with the resources to consume consciously and live vibrantly by expanding access to their carefully curated, effects and terpene-driven Mini pre-rolls to a broader community across the United States.

"Miss Grass is proud to enter these thriving markets with AWH as our partner," said Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass. "Our long-standing mission is to make cannabis accessible through empowering new and returning consumers with education and quality cannabis products. With AWH as a trusted operator in these states, we are able to further provide our nationwide community with access to Miss Grass products as we continue our work to dismantle cannabis stigmas and encourage conscious consumption."

The first Miss Grass products to be introduced to the Massachusetts market are Minis, five .4g pre-rolls available in three color-coded and carefully selected strains based on specific terpene and cannabinoid profiles that elicit desired effects and emotions: Fast Times (Blood Orange; Sativa Dominant; Bloom + Play), Quiet Times (Sapphire Blue; Indica Dominant; Restore + Anchor) and All Times (Lilac Purple; Hybrid; Harmony + Flow). Minis are packaged in small boxes that contain a set of Miss Grass matchboxes for ease and convenience.

"AWH continues to diversify our offerings by catering to distinct consumer preferences across the country through our latest partnership," said Maggie Connors, chief brand officer of AWH. "Miss Grass shares our commitment to creating premium, consumer-centric cannabis experiences, and we are thrilled to introduce the brand–which is known throughout California for its quality, commitment to equity, and focus on women–to an even broader community in Massachusetts and Illinois."

Massachusetts and Illinois are booming cannabis markets, each generating between $1.2 billion and $2 billion in recreational sales in 2021.

About Miss Grass

Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. With signature THC and CBD products and a carefully curated online smoke shop and marketplace, the female-founded, community-driven cannabis brand offers everything the discerning, modern cannabis user needs. In addition to introducing consumers to the latest and greatest in the weed world, Miss Grass also offers a wealth of resources that educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Miss Grass is working to eradicate the stigma around cannabis and make it more accessible to everybody, everywhere. Learn more at www.missgrass.com .

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

