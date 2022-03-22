Kingsford® Launches Signature Flavors, A New Flavor Experience to Spice Up Outdoor Cooking

PR Newswire

Game-changing innovation combines charcoal briquets or pellets and 100% real spices for unmatched flavor

OAKLAND, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford®, America's favorite wood-fired fuel for more than 100 years, announces Kingsford® Signature Flavors – an innovative line of flavor boosters for use in charcoal grills and pellets for use in pellet grills – that take grilling to new heights with rich, full-bodied flavor and aroma.

Made with 100% real spices, Kingsford® Signature Flavors are ready-to-use for an easy-to-customize flavor experience in three mouth-watering flavors:

Garlic Onion Paprika: A savory, caramelized flavor featuring an earthy base of garlic paired with the mildly sweet notes of onion and warmth of paprika.

A savory, caramelized flavor featuring an earthy base of garlic paired with the mildly sweet notes of onion and warmth of paprika. Basil Sage Thyme: A smooth, balanced flavor that channels a peppery blend of basil harmonized with mellow hits of herbaceous sage and earthy thyme.

A smooth, balanced flavor that channels a peppery blend of basil harmonized with mellow hits of herbaceous sage and earthy thyme. Cumin Chili: A bold, smoky flavor built on a warm and hearty foundation of cumin with a spicy pick-me-up pop of chili heat.

"We're excited to bring this innovative, new offering to the category to help grillers create even more memorable experiences around the grill," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, marketing director at Kingsford. "Grilling is a sensory experience, and we're taking it to a new level with the real spices of these Signature Flavors. Whether you're a beginner or pro, Signature Flavors charcoal briquets, pellets and flavor boosters will level up any barbecue."

Kingsford® Signature Flavors are available at retailers nationwide in a variety of sizes from two to 17 pounds. These versatile new products are made with 100% real spices and come in three different formats:

Charcoal briquets come pre-mixed with flavor boosters to steadily release flavor as you grill.

come pre-mixed with flavor boosters to steadily release flavor as you grill. Pellets , made with 100% hardwood, are excellent for performance in any pellet grill.

, made with 100% hardwood, are excellent for performance in any pellet grill. Flavor Boosters are great for adding to any pre-lit charcoal for a customizable, new flavor.

For more information about Kingsford Signature Flavors, visit Kingsford.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @Kingsford.

