Color Star Attends Press Conference in Spain to Announce Partnership Established with Villarreal CF

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announced today that a press conference took place in Spain to announce the official partnership between Color Sky Entertainment Limited ("Color Sky"), the subsidiary of Color Star, and the international La Liga soccer club, Villarreal CF ("Villarreal"), to form a partnership. Color Star's CEO Lucas Capetian and his team received a warm welcome from the soccer club, and both sides had a productive discussion regarding the partnership. Mr. Capetian also visited the team's training camp and related venues, accompanied by the team manager.

In February 2022, Color Star and Villarreal signed the partnership agreement, and since then both sides have been actively carrying out their duties of the partnership. Color Star's trip to Spain recently, was to help promote Villarreal's journey in the UEFA Champions League, while also to publicize and continue their discussions of the specifics of the partnership. Nowadays, in the Champions League, Villarreal's team uniform is clearly marked with the logo of Color Star. Moreover, the team's stadium is now also displaying the logo of Color Star. Both sides have shown their sincerity and enthusiasm for the partnership. In the global decadence caused by the pandemic, soccer will ignite the expectations of people's hearts; what Color Star wants to do is to bring more influence and income to the team through the diversification of their technology network and the offline industry in all aspects.

After watching the team's training session, Color Star now has a deeper understanding of the professionalism and dedication of this championship powerhouse. No matter how much the strength or the influence it brings is, the cooperation between the two sides is bound to give a strong boost to each other's development in the future. Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star said, "We are holding a news conference in Spain to announce that both sides have reached a total agreement. Not only will we see Color Star in major tournaments, but also our in-depth cooperation will be diversified. Not only the team's, but our profits will also improve."

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

