Ascendant Capital Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Snap Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, United Rentals Inc

- New Purchases: ANGL, HYEM, OMI, TRUP, CSX, UPS, HYT, SGH, GM, MSEX, TRMB, PSTG, ARCB,
- Added Positions: PFF, MUB, PFFA, PYPL, PCEF, MSFT, LULU, FIVN, GXO, V, HYD, MAIN, TTD, IR, CWB,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, BKLN, EMB, AN, AVGO, AAPL, MC, AGNC, CVS, AMLP, FSK, FB, C, AMD, ASO, PWR, CIM, BIZD, NVDA, TW, UNH, MOS, GOOGL, JEF, AMZN, GNRC, EVV, TPX, LQD, EPAM,
- Sold Out: SNAP, REM, URI, PAG, NVTA, YETI, XPO, AVY, PTY, AVTR, TGH, ARCC, SE, APPS, SQ, DKS, KLAC, DLO, DOCN,
For the details of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascendant+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 180,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 178,000 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 50,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 85,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 238,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.71%
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 178,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.56 and $116.16, with an estimated average price of $115.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $23.08 and $24.02, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $37.16, with an estimated average price of $35.61.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.89%. The sale prices were between $140.63 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $146.71. The stock is now traded at around $130.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.71%. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $21.98, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC still held 238,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.56%. The sale prices were between $105.1 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $95.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 54.55%. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $601.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ascendant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Ascendant Capital Management, LLC still held 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
