SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Welcomes Siobhán Ellis to Advisory Board

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc., dba SPYR Technologies ( SPYR) (https://spyr.com/) (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, introduces and welcomes new Advisory Board member Siobhán Ellis.



"Siobhán has been a great help by sharing her HomeKit experience and technical insights ever since she reached out to us when our website first went live. It is a great pleasure to see her on the advisory board," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “Siobhán will be essential as we reach out to more online influencers and look to merge and acquire more resources under the Applied Magix banner.”

“There are so few companies out there who concentrate on Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, and too many that end up diluting their offering to be compliant with other platforms. I particularly appreciate that as I have made my own homes smart in the last few years, both in California and now the U.K. This experience led me to write my own blog, on that continuing journey to help others who are just starting out,” said Ellis. “I am convinced that Applied Magix has the vision to bring products to market that solve some of the difficult aspects of home automation, without compromise.”

“I am very happy to welcome Siobhán to SPYR Technologies´ Applied Magix Advisory Board,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “Her diverse background and focused experience complements our philosophy here at the new SPYR. Everyone here at SPYR is working as part of a cohesive team, towards the same goal – building a better SPYR and bringing the best products and services to our customers.”

Ellis lives in the U.K. and currently makes her home smarter with HomeKit products, which presents its own set of challenges with a house built from granite in the 1850s. Ellis currently works in the data office of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the U.K. Learn more about Ellis via her LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/siobhanellis.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the website at https://AppliedMagix.com.



Investors can learn more about SPYR at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000

[email protected]

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

Address: 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email Address: [email protected]

Public Relations Contact: [email protected]

Email address: [email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]