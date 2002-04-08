AvePoint Advances Information Lifecycle Management Capabilities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced enhancements to Cloud Records, its SaaS platform designed to help organizations improve information lifecycle management and ensure data resilience and compliance. The updates to Cloud Records give organizations better control over their electronic and physical records, effectively managing their content through lifecycle outcomes from creation, to classification, and retention or disposal, in one centralized SaaS platform.



“When organizations first moved to the cloud, the promise of free storage was enticing, and many never created lifecycle policies for the data they still continue to amass,” said Alyssa Blackburn, Director of Information Management, AvePoint. “But with growing storage costs and the myriad regulatory standards organizations now face, that has become both expensive and risky. The enhancements we’ve made to Cloud Records automate retention and disposal rules, and provide swift, safe information access retrieval, so that organizations can easily meet requirements and reduce storage overages at the same time.”

To help organizations seamlessly and securely manage the lifecycle of their information the following updates to Cloud Records have been made:

More complex search functionality: AvePoint introduced advanced search, using metadata to help users quickly locate records applying Boolean operators and multiple criteria fields. Saved search profiles for common use cases can be created and applied to streamline IT processes for typical information access requests, ultimately boosting productivity.





Delegated administration: To protect the integrity of critical data, and in many cases, classified information, organizations can now configure different admin user profiles to perform certain actions, controlling who has access to specific areas of a shared tenant. Taking it one step further, organizations can add access control to files, classification schemes, and even devise rules based on user profiles.





Additional content sources: Organizations can now manage the lifecycle stages of content across many repositories like Microsoft 365 - including OneDrive, Teams, Groups and SharePoint sites, and Exchange – file systems, SharePoint on-premises, and physical records. Specifically, AvePoint enhanced its physical records module to account for highly complex physical records management systems that require customization.





Today, AvePoint helps securely streamline the information lifecycle management for hundreds of organizations, many of which are in regulated industries, like the IRS, Cancer Council, Airways New Zealand, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, who chose to sponsor AvePoint’s IRAP Assessment in Australia.

“In the past year, we’ve been able to work with AvePoint to modernize and automate the management of critical records, while abiding by the Australian government’s requirements,” said Angelo Santosuosso, Records Manager, Australian Transport Safety Bureau. “AvePoint’s recent updates to the Cloud Records interface and dashboards have made it even more intuitive and efficient for us to navigate.”

Committed to securing customer data, and backed by AvePoint’s powerful security and governance framework, Cloud Records is FedRAMP (moderate) authorized, IRAP assessed, and VERS and NARA compliant. Cloud Records is also available for channel partners to help their customers reduce risks associated with information over-retention, minimize premature deletion, and meet various requirements with a secure, and automated information management system.

For more information on AvePoint Cloud Records, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/products/cloud/records.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

