Nuvei Strengthens Integration with XDC Network by Supporting New Browser Extension Wallet XDCPay

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), announces today it has strengthened its integration with XDC Network, the global open-source Hybrid Blockchain platform, via its integration with XDC Foundation’s Web3 browser extension wallet, XDCPay. Through the Simplex by Nuvei solution, XDCPay users will now be able to purchase XDC with Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay, using over 100 various local currencies.

The XDCPay browser extension wallet grants easy access to Web3 and the world of decentralized finance, including XDC Network’s own decentralized apps (Dapps), to developers & XDC users. Dapps are difficult to access and use, but this plugin, which can be installed on a Google browser, is bringing the decentralized web to the mass market.

Simplex by Nuvei initially launched with XDC Network in July of 2021, enabling XDC to be purchased across its partner network of wallets and exchanges, and providing industry leading security on every transaction. This latest integration with XDC Network’s new browser plugin will streamline the onramp process further, allowing users to buy XDC within the XDCPay wallet, while circumventing lengthy checkouts from external onramp providers and XDC transfers from third-party wallets.

Matthew Weisenthal, Director of Technology at XDC Foundation commented: “Over the past year XDC Network has seen exceptional growth, both in terms of smart contracts deployed and decentralized applications built on the network. XDCPay is a Web3 access point for our diverse, growing ecosystem. With this integration, Simplex by Nuvei becomes another highly accessible resource for our community.”

“Our support of XDC Foundation’s new wallet, XDCPay, is an important milestone in democratizing access to decentralized finance and allowing easy entry into the XDC Ecosystem to developers, traders and content creators,” said Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer.

XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain platform that is built to modernize the global trade and finance sector through an accessible, efficient, and highly versatile decentralized trade infrastructure. The strengthening of the Nuvei-XDC integration will now enable seamless interactions with decentralized apps for millions of users.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About XDC Foundation

XDC Foundation is a not-for-profit entity formed to support the growth, development and adoption of the XDC Network by collaborating with an informed and active community of developers, world trade experts, and content creators. All XDC Foundation efforts are designed to support those who utilize XDC’s blockchain technology to more efficiently store and exchange data, assets, and ideas. For more information about the XDC Foundation, please visit https://www.xdc.org

