Oshkosh Corporation named by Foundry's CIO as a 2022 CIO 100 award winner for fourth consecutive year

Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named a recipient of Foundry’s CIO 2022 CIO 100 Award. This is the fourth consecutive year that Oshkosh Corporation has received this award for information technology excellence.

Oshkosh Corporation is among 100 organizations honored globally with the annual CIO 100 Award. Organizations are measured on their ability to deliver business value whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

Oshkosh Corporation’s Digital Technology team is powered by team members around the world, all focused on helping our businesses innovate and overcome challenges.

“Digital technology plays a key role in Oshkosh Corporation’s innovation and growth strategy,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are using advanced analytics to better predict outcomes and improve business decisions. We are also focusing digital manufacturing efforts to connect our people, equipment and processes with real-time data to enhance productivity.”

“This achievement is a reflection of our Digital Technology team’s commitment to providing our customers superior service and differentiated solutions,” said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “We are honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year.”

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates grit, innovation and deep teamwork. Many projects are related to streamlining data flows and insights to drive the business, bringing innovations like the metaverse to life, and driving value during the pandemic in myriad ways,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, Foundry, formerly IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements and the people behind them as we gather in person once again for a team-based experience at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in California in August.”

In addition to being named a CIO 100 Awards winner, Oshkosh Corporation has also been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.). Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

