Consolidated Communications to Present at New Street Research's Fiber to the Future Global Infrastructure Conference

Consolidated+Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will present at New Street Research’s Fiber to the Future Global Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:55 a.m. ET and hold one-to-one meetings with investors. A live webcast link for the presentation will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website https%3A%2F%2Fir.consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

