Voya Financial announces new enhancements to its 'Voya Retire' mobile app for plan participants

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has made enhancements to its Voya Retire mobile app, which provides its retirement plan participants with mobile access to Voya’s full participant experience. Starting with an improved login experience, Voya’s newly enhanced Voya Retire app offers a simplified homepage design with a new global navigation menu, making it easier for plan participants to monitor and manage their retirement accounts through the convenience of their mobile device.

Specifically, the featured enhancements of Voya’s award-winning+mobile+app include:

An improved login experience;

New and enhanced global navigation menu for accessing available in-plan advice and guidance options;

Access to all of Voya’s myOrangeMoney ® retirement income planning features; and

retirement income planning features; and The ability to manage more personal information through the app, such as beneficiary designations.

The enhancements come at a time when more individuals are leveraging digital platforms for their retirement planning needs. According to Voya retirement plan participant data, digital engagement in 2021 increased 14% over 2020, with more than 101 million digital interactions reported.1 With a digital-first approach in mind, Voya’s enhancements to its mobile app experience include putting frequent participant actions front and center in the app for quick and convenient access in the palm of their hand. This includes the ability to enroll in one’s retirement plan directly from the app along with providing access to all of Voya’s myOrangeMoney functionality — such as loan-option modeling and scenarios for education, retirement savings, health care and information on special needs financial planning.

“At Voya, we are focused on putting the needs of our customers first. We believe that innovation means nothing unless it changes something, and it is this belief that guides our digital strategy,” said Amy Vaillancourt, SVP, Wealth Management Solutions at Voya Financial. “As the retirement industry continues to advance in its use of digital technology, providing more value-added opportunities for individuals to be able to save for their financial future in both convenient and effective ways remains critical. The enhancements to our mobile app are just one example of how we’re meeting our customers both where and how they want to be met.”

Voya’s mobile app enhancements also include a global navigation menu that makes it easier for individuals to take action, including the ability to “Get Professional Advice” where individuals are able to access managed-account services, if offered by their employer. The app also provides direct access to Voya’s library of financial wellness content, including Voya Learn live and on-demand educational sessions. Additionally, to support the growing choice for e-delivery communication methods from participants, mobile app users also have the ability to view quarterly statements and transaction confirmations directly from the app.

“According to our own research at Voya, more than half (52%) of individuals say they access information regarding their retirement account online through their retirement company’s mobile app.2 With this growing trend in mobile usage, we want to ensure the features of advice and guidance, access to education and full transactional capabilities are readily available to individuals,” added Vaillancourt. “Ultimately, our goal in all we do at Voya is to help create better retirement outcomes for our customers. And as a result, our innovation focuses on those changes that can enhance the customer experience to help simplify attaining their financial goals.”

The enhancements to Voya’s mobile app build on the company’s continued focus on digital solutions to enable actions that will make a difference in employees’ lives and in achieving positive outcomes. With more innovations rolling out in 2022, Voya continues to invest in its suite of digital savings and planning resources, including its recently launched myHealth%26amp%3BWealth+holistic+benefits+selection+experience, emergency+savings+solution, budget+calculator and Voya+Learn+digital+educational+platform.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

1. Voya internal retirement plan participant data as of Dec. 31, 2021. 2. Voya “Mobile App” study conducted through Voya’s Online Consumer Community among 61 consumers (including 40 who are retirement app users) from Nov. 19-26, 2021.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $4.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and $739 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

