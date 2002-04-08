SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of TaskUS Inc. (TASK) and Encourages Investors with More than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of TaskUS Inc. (“TaskUS” or “Company”) ( TASK) between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you lost more than $300,000 in TaskUS, you should contact the Firm.



On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report on TaskUs. Citing "a forensic financial and accounting review," the Spruce Point report described TaskUs as having "a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and . . . covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics."

On this news, TaskUs's stock fell $5.46 per share, or nearly 15.34%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022.

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than April 25, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may serve as the Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice. You may obtain additional information about this lawsuit and your ability to become a Lead Plaintiff by contacting our attorneys at [email protected] or at 914-733-7256.

