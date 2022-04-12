Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management plans to present and host investor meetings at two upcoming healthcare conferences. Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the corporate website.

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

10:15 a.m. ET

BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

4:00 p.m. ET

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005859/en/