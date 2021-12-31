Mawer New Canada Fund Buys goeasy, Parkland Corp, Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, Sells FirstService Corp, Kinaxis Inc, Absolute Software Corp

New Purchases: GSY, TSU,

GSY, TSU, Added Positions: PKI, AND, JWEL, EFN, WPK, MTY, CGO, NEO, CTS, STC, CGY, PBL, FN,

PKI, AND, JWEL, EFN, WPK, MTY, CGO, NEO, CTS, STC, CGY, PBL, FN, Reduced Positions: KXS, GUD, DSG, SVI, DND, MAGT, AIF, CIGI, THNC, BYD, EQB, SIS, RPI.UN, RCH, SJ, NOA, LWRK, MEQ, ENGH, STN, TC, PTS, HLS, SFTC, PSI, ZZZ, TOI, TVK,

KXS, GUD, DSG, SVI, DND, MAGT, AIF, CIGI, THNC, BYD, EQB, SIS, RPI.UN, RCH, SJ, NOA, LWRK, MEQ, ENGH, STN, TC, PTS, HLS, SFTC, PSI, ZZZ, TOI, TVK, Sold Out: FSV, ABST, BDGI, WIR.UN, TCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys goeasy, Parkland Corp, Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, Jamieson Wellness Inc, Element Fleet Management Corp, sells FirstService Corp, Kinaxis Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, The Descartes Systems Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer New Canada Fund. As of 2021Q4, Mawer New Canada Fund owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mawer New Canada Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mawer+new+canada+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS) - 9,481,272 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 520,430 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Dye & Durham Ltd (DND) - 2,111,257 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) - 2,455,654 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) - 5,639,953 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.94%

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in goeasy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $152.26 and $217.67, with an estimated average price of $185.07. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 253,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund initiated holding in Trisura Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.21 and $48.85, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 203,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Parkland Corp by 232.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.98 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,202,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc by 69.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $55.5, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 971,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Jamieson Wellness Inc by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $37.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,444,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Element Fleet Management Corp by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,639,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in Winpak Ltd by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,302,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund added to a holding in MTY Food Group Inc by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 793,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in FirstService Corp. The sale prices were between $225.15 and $254.36, with an estimated average price of $243.92.

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in Absolute Software Corp. The sale prices were between $10.87 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.67.

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.28.

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $26.78 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $26.99.

Mawer New Canada Fund sold out a holding in Tecsys Inc. The sale prices were between $45.93 and $59.73, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

Mawer New Canada Fund reduced to a holding in Kinaxis Inc by 64.85%. The sale prices were between $157.52 and $229.1, with an estimated average price of $186.62. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Mawer New Canada Fund still held 105,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund reduced to a holding in Knight Therapeutics Inc by 78.37%. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Mawer New Canada Fund still held 606,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund reduced to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $86.68 and $114, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Mawer New Canada Fund still held 439,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund reduced to a holding in StorageVault Canada Inc by 31.5%. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Mawer New Canada Fund still held 4,617,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mawer New Canada Fund reduced to a holding in Magnet Forensics Inc by 43.39%. The sale prices were between $25.45 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Mawer New Canada Fund still held 312,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.