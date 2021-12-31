Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund Buys Converge Technology Solutions Corp, iA Financial Corp Inc, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Sells Stella-Jones Inc, First Capital REIT, Saputo Inc

Investment company Mawer Canadian Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Converge Technology Solutions Corp, iA Financial Corp Inc, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, sells Stella-Jones Inc, First Capital REIT, Saputo Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund. As of 2021Q4, Mawer Canadian Equity Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mawer Canadian Equity Fund
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,602,906 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,828,106 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  3. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,428,118 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
  4. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 2,004,110 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 3,403,811 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
New Purchase: Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund initiated holding in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4,766,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iA Financial Corp Inc (IAG)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in iA Financial Corp Inc by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.47 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,131,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund added to a holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.3 and $49.15, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,237,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Reduced: Stella-Jones Inc (SJ)

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Stella-Jones Inc by 21.33%. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $46, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mawer Canadian Equity Fund still held 1,203,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.



