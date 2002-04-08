SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Telos Corporation (TLS) and Encourages Investors with More than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Telos Corporation (“Telos” or “Company”) ( TLS) from November 19, 2020 to November 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you lost more than $300,000 in Telos, you should contact the Firm.



The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than April 8, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may serve as the Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice. You may obtain additional information about this lawsuit and your ability to become a Lead Plaintiff by contacting our attorneys at [email protected] or at 914-733-7256.

