CrossFirst Bank Expands Restaurant Finance Group

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), announced today that it will expand its restaurant finance group that will focus on building trusted relationships with established and high-growth restaurant chains. The Bank hired Bobby Oliver to lead the restaurant finance group as Executive Director, Restaurant Finance Group.

“CrossFirst has served the franchise and restaurant community since the Bank was founded in 2007 and the build out of a dedicated restaurant finance group is a natural expansion of our expertise,” said President & CEO Mike Maddox. “We are excited to extend our capabilities and top talent to clients through a dedicated group led by experienced banker Bobby Oliver.”

As Executive Director, Oliver will develop and implement strategies to provide established and high-growth restaurant chains customized banking solutions, including financing, treasury, commercial cards, merchant processing, and international banking services. Oliver, located in Atlanta, Georgia, will report to Steve Peterson, Chief Banking Officer at CrossFirst Bank.

“Bobby has profound knowledge in restaurant finance and will play a significant role as we continue to grow our restaurant finance vertical,” said Peterson. “His industry expertise will guide the bank’s strategy and growth as we further expand our focus on the restaurant industry.”

With over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Oliver has extensive knowledge growing specialized industry groups. Prior to joining CrossFirst Bank, Oliver held positions with Pinnacle Financial Partners, Cadence Bank, and Bank of America where he managed teams in the franchise, healthcare, and commercial banking sectors.

“I am excited to join CrossFirst Bank to expand the restaurant finance line of business,” said Oliver. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise to provide franchisors, franchisees, company-owned chains and private equity sponsors an extraordinary level of banking service.”

Oliver earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from Georgia State University. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

