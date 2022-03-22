Sigma Labs and AMFG Announce Collaboration to Optimize and Standardize Additive Manufacturing Workflow

Leading MES Supplier and Quality and Analytics Leader Join Efforts to Enhance End User Productivity and Data Pedigree

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it has signed an agreement with AMFG, a leading provider of manufacturing execution systems (MES) software for additive manufacturing (AM), to expand the footprint of both companies' solutions and provide the marketplace with an optimized AM solution that increases quality and efficiency while decreasing the costs of serial production.

Specifically, the combination of the MES and in situ monitoring systems will allow AMFG and Sigma Labs users and OEM companies to:

Automate full production workflow, including key visibility into production monitoring, with full traceability from powder to part.

Move towards automated part and process qualification.

View data in real-time, with ability to dive deep into analytics feed.

Capture data to support simulation, material properties prediction and final pedigree, and key quality assurance checks to decrease post inspection needs.

Provide data connectivity and integrity throughout the manufacturing process agnostic of equipment environment.

Jacob Brunsberg, President and COO of Sigma Labs, and Sven Hinrichs, Head of Technology Consulting at AMFG, will present details of the joint solution at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference, held in Chicago, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The session is titled, Connected AM Workflow: Powder-to-Part. Sigma Labs and AMFG will discuss the criticality of actionable data insights and how to employ data in meaningful ways such as pedigree of part and material properties, final quality assurance, refining the build process. The ultimate goal is improving manufacturing OEE and ultimately shortening time to qualification for related components.

Sven Hinrichs, AMFG's Global Head of Technical Consulting, stated, "While there are point solutions that solve specific challenges, everyone benefits when data between systems flows freely and is used to optimize the entire process. We've been great admirers of the tremendous strides Sigma Labs has made in ensuring part quality and qualification and are very happy to partner with their team to integrate for customers into an optimized end-to-end solution."

According to Jacob Brunsberg, President of Sigma Labs, "We chose to partner with AMFG because of their solid reputation in the manufacturing execution space. Like Sigma Labs, AMFG is committed to deep collaboration that benefits individual customers as well as the additive manufacturing industry as a whole. The focus has shifted in the past several years from developing technology for technology's sake, to solving the end user's business problem. Both of our companies are industry leaders in embracing this trend."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

About AMFG

AMFG is a leading provider of MES software for additive manufacturing. Our software solutions empower manufacturers to manage their additive manufacturing workflows and achieve streamlined, automated processes. With customers in 32 countries and across a range of industries, we specialise in enabling businesses to scale their AM operations through Automation of both the in-house production process and Distributed Manufacturing. To learn more about AMFG, please visit www.amfg.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

