DIRECTV Certifies Blonder Tongue's Clearview (TM) Video Transcoder Series for Deployment and Subsidy Programs

The Custom-designed Solution for DIRECTV Fully Integrates with Technicolor's COM3000 Headend System and Supports DIRECTV's Efforts to Reduce their Active Satellite Fleet

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of Video and Data Transmission Technologies, announced that DIRECTV has authorized Blonder Tongue's new Clearview™ Transcoder series for use and deployment by DIRECTV's extensive dealer network, including the Clearview 4:2 and Clearview SD models.

"DIRECTV has always been focused on customer innovation and partnering with companies producing the best products, equipment, and services for use by their business, MDU (multi-dwelling unit) and residential subscribers," said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "Our Clearview series was designed to work in harsh operating locations, to exceed quality expectations and deliver exceptional video quality with the highest reliability, with our hardware running 24/7 for years of service without intervention. As DIRECTV and the industry shift away from older satellite capacity carrying standard definition ("SD") video, our Clearview 4:2 and SD models enable customers to generate a wide range of Digital TV compatible HD and SD signals at customer locations using the most up to date and efficient DIRECTV HD delivered sources. By integrating with DIRECTV's advanced headend technology from Technicolor, we're able to further ease installation and operation as well as support video security technologies such as content protection and advanced watermarking."

The Clearview transcoder series delivers flawless live linear or on-demand video on a commercial scale utilizing low latency hardware-based video compression to provide superior transcoding quality at low bit rates. Clearview products feature an easy-to-use interface, remote management capability and the ability to download and upload configuration files for supporting multiple deployments. The entire Clearview portfolio - including the Clearview 4:2, 4:2 SD, the 4:2-12 channel and Clearview NTSC 16 - are fully integrated with Technicolor's COM3000/2000 Commercial Satellite Video Management Headend System.

Blonder Tongue's products have a proven track record of efficiency and high reliability, even in the most adverse and hostile operating environments, such as high temperature ranges found in equipment rooms. Furthermore, the Clearview product line has significantly lower space and energy requirements compared to traditional video transcoding servers, reducing the number of rack units required by supporting 24 channels of full video content transcoding or trans-rating in a single rack unit of space.

The recent certification adds to the growing portfolio of Blonder Tongue products used by DIRECTV Distributors, Integrators and Dealers, including Blonder Tongue Lab's HDE-8C-DIN encoder (option 2) as well as the newer Clearview series encoder and transcoder products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of its products continue to be designed and built in their state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements. The forward-looking statements relate to future events regarding such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor provisions, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially and adversely from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operation, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, but are not limited to, those matters discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors," and in the same sections of the Company's subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as may be further updated by any Current Reports on Form 8-K that we may file. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, anticipated growth trends in the Company's business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its shares on the NYSE American. Readers also should carefully review the risk factors included in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, or, in the case of other documents referred to herein, the dates of those documents. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required under applicable law. The Company's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:

Liz Rapelye

Senior Director, Marketing & Sales Support

[email protected]

(732) 679-4000

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694045/DIRECTV-Certifies-Blonder-Tongues-Clearview-TM-Video-Transcoder-Series-for-Deployment-and-Subsidy-Programs



