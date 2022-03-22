CEO Named as Panelist at Woodworking Industry Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), name to be changed to "Third Bench", an industry leader in Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinetry and Countertops.

Third Bench CEO, David Fair, has been named as an industry leader panelist at the Woodworking Industry Conference (https://woodworkingindustryconference.com) on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Mr. Fair was recognized as an honoree of the Woodworking Network's 2021 Wood Industry 40 Under 40 last year at the Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers Fair in Las Vegas. At the upcoming conference, Mr. Fair will be joined by four fellow 40 Under 40 Honorees to discuss the state of the industry.

David Fair states, "This is a unique time in history and the cabinetry sector! We are experiencing significant growth with one of the highest housing demands and lowest housing inventories in decades. This growth has brought significant opportunities as well as challenges. I look forward to discussing the industry with fellow alumni at the conference."

Woodworking Network is the #1 source of product information, business news, and best practices for the woodworking industry: cabinetry, furniture, fixtures, millwork, closets, storage, and components.

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

Third Bench Holdings is a holding company for five subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. Third Bench employs over 150 people and had revenue of about $24 million in 2021. Third Bench is on a run rate of $30.0 million for 2022 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

