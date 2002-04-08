Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

REMINDER: Leading Container & Dry Bulk Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link's 16th Annual International Shipping Forum

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers
Complimentary Registration

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 16th Annual International Shipping Forum as a digital event on Monday & Tuesday, March 28-29, 2022, from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & .

Registration is complimentary.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

Keynote SpeakerMr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to [email protected]

REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/

SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL DISCUSSIONS
The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global commodities markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SHIPPING – SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

DAY 1: Monday, March 28, 2022 - 8:40 am – 9: 30 am EST

Moderator: Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head of Energy Maritime, Shipping Equity Research – Jefferies

Panelists:

  • Mr. Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO – Golden Ocean Group ( GOGL)
  • Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Holdings ( GRIN)
  • Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (: SB)
  • Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings ( SHIP)
  • Mr. Hamish Norton, President – Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK)

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

DAY 2: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 8:15 am – 9:00 am EST

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists

  • Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO - Danaos Corporation (: DAC)
  • Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - Euroseas ( ESEA) & Eurodry (EDRY, Financial)
  • Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman - Global Ship Lease Inc. (: GSL)
  • Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO - MPC Container Ships

AGENDA TOPICS

KEYNOTE ADDRESS - LEADERS OF CHANGE – Leading The Maritime Sector Into The Future

  • Mr. Andreas Sohmen Pao, Chairman of BW Group

SPOTLIGHT ON DANAOS CORPORATION

  • 1x1 Discussion with Dr. John Coustas, CEO - Danaos Corporation

MARKETS & INDUSTRY

  • US Equity Market Update & Current Geopolitical Landscape
  • Shipping & The Environment - Pathways To A Low Carbon Future
  • Ship Finance – The Financier’s Perspective
  • Sanctions 2022 – Navigating Through Geopolitical Turmoil
  • Ship Finance – The Shipowners’ Perspective
  • Addressing The Impact of The Ukrainian Crisis On Crewing & Shipping – Exacerbating The Global Crewing Shortage
  • Global Economy & Shipping: A Symbiotic Relationship – Facing New Geopolitical Challenges
  • Company Strategy & Capital Allocation
  • Optimizing ESG & Sustainability Reporting – Meeting Regulatory & Market Benchmarks
  • Capital Markets & Shipping
  • Analyst Panel

SHIPPING SECTORS - TRENDS & OUTLOOK

  • Dry Bulk
  • Container
  • Crude Oil Tanker
  • Product Tanker
  • LNG
  • LPG

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.

Forum highlights:

  • Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
  • Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
  • Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
    • Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
    • Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls

TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Citi
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL
GLOBAL SPONSORS: DNB • EY • Hill Dickinson • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: CIT • Clarksons Platou Securities • Clyde & Co • Jefferies• Lloyd’s Register • Marsoft • Maxim • Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd • Stifel • Vedder Price
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Atlas Corp. • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Elvictor Group • Eneti • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flex LNG • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navigator Holdings Corp. • Navios Maritime Partners • Premuda SpA • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: Watson Farley Williams
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • WLPGA
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping UK • Athens – Macedonian News Agency • Baird Maritime • Elnavi • Marine Circle • Maritime Executive • Nafsgreen • Naftika Chronika • Ship Management International • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at [email protected] or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

ti?nf=ODUwODAxOCM0ODExNDI3IzIwMjE0Mjc=
Capital-Link.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles