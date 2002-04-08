REMINDER: Leading Container & Dry Bulk Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link's 16th Annual International Shipping Forum

2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 16th Annual International Shipping Forum as a digital event on Monday & Tuesday, March 28-29, 2022, from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & .

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

Keynote Speaker – Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group

SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global commodities markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SHIPPING – SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK



DAY 1: Monday, March 28, 2022 - 8:40 am – 9: 30 am EST



Moderator: Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head of Energy Maritime, Shipping Equity Research – Jefferies

Panelists:

Mr. Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO – Golden Ocean Group ( GOGL)

Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Holdings ( GRIN)

Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (: SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings ( SHIP)

Mr. Hamish Norton, President – Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK)



CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL



DAY 2: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 8:15 am – 9:00 am EST

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO - Danaos Corporation (: DAC)

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - Euroseas ( ESEA) & Eurodry ( EDRY , Financial)

Financial) Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman - Global Ship Lease Inc. (: GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO - MPC Container Ships

AGENDA TOPICS

KEYNOTE ADDRESS - LEADERS OF CHANGE – Leading The Maritime Sector Into The Future

Mr. Andreas Sohmen Pao, Chairman of BW Group



SPOTLIGHT ON DANAOS CORPORATION

1x1 Discussion with Dr. John Coustas, CEO - Danaos Corporation



MARKETS & INDUSTRY

US Equity Market Update & Current Geopolitical Landscape

Shipping & The Environment - Pathways To A Low Carbon Future

Ship Finance – The Financier’s Perspective

Sanctions 2022 – Navigating Through Geopolitical Turmoil

Ship Finance – The Shipowners’ Perspective

Addressing The Impact of The Ukrainian Crisis On Crewing & Shipping – Exacerbating The Global Crewing Shortage

Global Economy & Shipping: A Symbiotic Relationship – Facing New Geopolitical Challenges

Company Strategy & Capital Allocation

Optimizing ESG & Sustainability Reporting – Meeting Regulatory & Market Benchmarks

Capital Markets & Shipping

Analyst Panel



SHIPPING SECTORS - TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Dry Bulk

Container

Crude Oil Tanker

Product Tanker

LNG

LPG

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls





TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

