Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced that EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will be launching in Spring 2023. EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will be the only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. Players will also be able to build their own legendary career as they authentically compete at THE PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, and The Amundi Evian Championship while experiencing the unique atmosphere and venues of each tournament. Experience golf in high-fidelity via EA’s Frostbite™ engine with ultra-realistic visuals that will make fans feel like they are right in the middle of the action on some of the most iconic courses in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005451/en/

Experience the Thrill of Championship Golf with EA SPORTS PGA TOUR in Spring 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

“There are few things in sports that match the thrill of winning a major championship, and we’re excited to bring all four majors - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship - and a true next gen championship golf experience to fans next year,” said Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA SPORTS. “Through our PGA TOUR and LPGA partnerships, all-new PGA TOUR athlete tracking integration, and events like THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, players will be able to get an all-access pass to pro championship golf like never before.”

Below are a few of the key features that players can look forward to in EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ when it launches next year. More up-to-date details on golfers, courses, and other aspects of the game will be revealed closer to launch.

THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs - Players will also be able to compete in the PGA TOUR’s most thrilling events during the golf season including THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs. True to the real-life PGA TOUR season, players earn FedExCup points throughout the in-game Career Mode for a chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top golfers at the end of the year given the opportunity to win the FedExCup. Career mode will also see the return of the Korn Ferry Tour, adding another layer of depth to the game that will allow players to hone their skills before joining the PGA TOUR.

The exclusive home of all four of golf’s major championships - Golf enthusiasts can build a legendary career as they authentically compete at golf’s most prestigious annual events, while experiencing the unique atmosphere and venues of each tournament.

LPGA and The Amundi Evian Championship- Golf fans can also compete at The Amundi Evian Championship, one of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour’s five major championships and will have the opportunity to play as several female athletes as well as create a female golfer of their own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature. Players will be able to participate in a series of LPGA-themed challenges and other events. Iona Stephen will also be joining the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator in game, bringing her experienced insights from both playing professionally and working in golf broadcasting.

ShotLink® and TrackMan Data-PGA TOUR golfers will be authentically replicated in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR like never before with ShotLink® powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR’s proprietary real-time scoring system. EA SPORTS PGA TOUR uniquely incorporates ShotLink data, which will provide extensive amounts of data that will be integrated into the game’s development, resulting in accurate player ratings and skills and magnified true-to-life in-game events. Data from TrackMan, a world leader in 3D ball flight measurement and swing analysis, is also being incorporated into the game to add an additional layer of authenticity by allowing EA’s game designers to perfect gameplay and numerous stats such as club tuning.

For more details on EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, and to register for email updates, visit www.ea.com%2Fgames%2Fpga-tour. Follow @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest updates.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is being developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon.

The Spring 2023 release date for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR was factored into Electronic Arts’ FY23 financial expectations disclosed during FY22 Q3 earnings on February 1, 2022. For more information, visit IR.ea.com.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Frostbite, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship, THE PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs, FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship, TPC Southwind, Wilmington Country Club, East Lake Golf Club, Korn Ferry Tour, ShotLink, CDW, TrackMan, Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA+TOUR+app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005451/en/