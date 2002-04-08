USMJ Initiates New Production Run Of EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage Following Arnold Sports Festival Success

Dallas, Texas, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today announced initiating a new production run of its EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

USMJ recently relaunched the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage after acquiring the product line from Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) in exchange for a royalty agreement as part of an overall reorganization executed by the co-controlling parent company of USMJ, PURA and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

The EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage relaunch took place at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s annual Arnold Sports Festival.

“The response to our updated formula and packaging was so great we have had to execute a new production run sooner than anticipated,” said USMJ CEO Steven Rash

USMJ, Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) are all controlled by ACI Conglomerated. ACI, last year reorganized its operations across the three companies with USMJ becoming the central cannabis sector company.

In addition to USMJ’s recent relaunch of the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition, USMJ now also has plans to move into the adult use marijuana market.

New York recently passed a new law to provide provisional marijuana cultivation licenses to existing hemp businesses. USMJ has confirmed its eligibility to apply for the new adult-use marijuana cultivation license recently passed into law in the State of New York.

USMJ has a subsidiary that has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years. The subsidiary last week received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.

USMJ is founded on the core belief that cannabis makes people's lives better. Cannabis can fight disease, improve wellness and do so in an environmentally sustainable manner. North American Cannabis Holdings is dedicated to finding the best possible applications for cannabis to serve consumers. The Company operates USMJ.com and is dedicated to Ongoing Cannabis Consumer Product Development that it can incubate into Future Spin-offs.

