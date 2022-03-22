ePlay's Releases Game Avatars as NFTs for Klocked, Howie Go Viral, and More Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced at the Game Developer's Conference in San Francisco, that it is dropping game characters for Howie Go Viral , Big Shot Basketball , and Klocked . Each character has a unique style, appearance, unlocks, skins, and special features. Naomi , the first game character released by ePlay comes with 3-months free Klocked race registration, Spartan gear, and special audio and video effects. The game characters released as NFT's also come with unique animations and camera unlocks.

Advanced game characters come with built in unlocks, special features, and skins

Earlier this week, the award-winning Klocked fitness app announced support for full camera and gesture control in 3D map scenes. Pan, zoom, and camera switching is now possible with Klocked allowing users and spectators full control of the 3D world and avatars in Klocked World sports metaverse. Athletes can have a look around as they toe the start line or get ready in the starting corral. Spectators can manipulate cameras to find the best angles and isolate on key parts of the race or racers.

"We are creating ways to make it easier and easier to immerse into the sports metaverse," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked fitness app. "Releasing game characters as NFT's allow users to create profiles and move between games and apps seamlessly."

Klocked announced the new features at the game industry's premier professional event, GDC , in San Francisco. Klocked is part game engine part fitness tracker. Klocked participants can run solo, in groups, or races in 3D with augmented reality audio and video immersion. Each step in the real world goes towards coins, medals, gear, points, unlocks, loot boxes and more. Klocked lets runners improve their times with fun, game, and motivation.

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes before start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

Klocked World is a virtual world where users buy, sell, collect, build, innovate, and curate unique virtual sports and entertainment real estate.

The Klocked World virtual real estate platform is mapped over the entire surface of the globe, allowing users to purchase - and augment - any place on Earth. From stadiums to race courses to historical monuments and iconic structures including Olympics to World Cup and the Boston Marathon. When you step into Klocked World, you'll truly make a world of your own.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

