NVIDIA Announces Availability of Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit to Advance Robotics and Edge AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC—NVIDIA today announced the availability of the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ developer kit , the world’s most powerful, compact and energy-efficient AI supercomputer for advanced robotics, autonomous machines, and next-generation embedded and edge computing.



Jetson AGX Orin delivers 275 trillion operations per second, giving customers over 8x the processing power of its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier, while maintaining the same palm-sized form factor and pin compatibility — all at a similar price. It features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed interfaces, faster memory bandwidth and multimodal sensor support to feed multiple, concurrent AI application pipelines.

“As AI transforms manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, smart cities and other essential sectors of the economy, demand for processing continues to surge,” said Deepu Talla, vice president of Embedded and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “A million developers and more than 6,000 companies have already turned to Jetson. The availability of Jetson AGX Orin will supercharge the efforts of the entire industry as it builds the next generation of robotics and edge AI products.”

Customers using Jetson AGX Orin can leverage the full NVIDIA CUDA-X ™ accelerated computing stack, NVIDIA JetPack ™ SDK, pretrained models from the NVIDIA NGC ™ catalog and the latest frameworks and tools for application development and optimization such as NVIDIA Isaac ™ on Omniverse™, NVIDIA Metropolis , and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit . This reduces time and cost for production-quality AI deployments, allowing developers to access the largest, most complex models needed to solve robotics and edge AI challenges in 3D perception, natural language understanding, multisensor fusion and more.

Broad Customer and Ecosystem Support

Jetson AGX Orin has received strong feedback from the robotics and embedded computing ecosystem, including Microsoft Azure, John Deere, Medtronic Digital Surgery, AWS, Hyundai Robotics, JD.com, Komatsu, Meituan and many more.

“We are extending the powerful Microsoft Azure platform to the intelligent edge. Combining Azure’s advanced capabilities with performance and software development tools such as NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin helps give developers a seamless experience to easily build, deploy and operate production-ready AI applications.” — Roanne Sones, corporate vice president, Microsoft Azure Edge + Platforms

“With the global population expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, farmers have a steep challenge of feeding the world and they can’t do it alone. With less available land and labor, and many variables to work through, deploying and scaling advanced technology like autonomy is key to building a continually smart, evolving and more efficient farm. Our fully autonomous tractor, featuring two NVIDIA Jetson GPUs for quick and accurate image classification at the edge, will be on farms this year, supporting farmers in overcoming challenges and providing for our growing world.” — Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer at John Deere

"As a recognized medical technology leader, Medtronic continues to innovate and advance solutions to improve surgical patient care. We recognize the key role for AI in digitization of surgery through quantitative analytics and real-time clinical decision support systems. The latest NVIDIA Jetson platform brings us a new level of computational performance in the operating room and enables us to advance intraoperative systems to better support surgeons, through data-enabled solutions.” — Dan Stoyanov, chief scientific officer at Medtronic Digital Surgery

“Advances in edge AI and robotics are reshaping entire industries by overcoming rising costs and limitations in labor and materials. Every industry will benefit from AI and robotics in the future, and 2022 is proving to be a key tipping point. Combined with NVIDIA pretrained AI models, frameworks like TAO toolkit and Isaac on Omniverse, and supported by the Jetson developer community and its partner ecosystem, Jetson AGX Orin offers a scalable AI platform with unmatched resources that make it easy to adapt to almost any application.” — Jim McGregor, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research

The Jetson™ embedded computing partner ecosystem encompasses a broad range of services and products, including cameras and other multimodal sensors, carrier boards, hardware design services, AI and system software, developer tools and custom software development.

Jetson AGX Orin Pricing and Availability

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin developer kit is available now at $1,999. Production modules will be available in the fourth quarter starting at $399.

To learn more about Jetson AGX Orin, watch the GTC 2022 keynote from Jensen Huang. Register for GTC for free to attend sessions with NVIDIA and industry leaders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s ( NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

