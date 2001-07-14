Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB, GRABW)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 16, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAB, GRABW) securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Grab investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On March 3, 2022, at 7:01 a.m. Eastern, Grab disclosed that its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. Grab’s Chief Financial Officer attributed the poor financial results to “invest[ing] heavily” in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters “to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.04, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grab securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 16, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

