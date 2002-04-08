Uniti's First Private Wave Channel Product Goes Live in Florida

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that it has delivered 3.6 terabits of bandwidth to a large national fiber provider, its first customer on its state-of-the-art Open Line System, connecting Tampa to Miami, FL. As previously announced, this new system allows Uniti to offer 100G and 400G wavelengths and multi-terabit spectrum services to its customers.



Uniti also announced that it will launch its Open Line System on two new routes by the end of 2022. One route will provide an express path from Dallas, TX to Atlanta, GA with the ability to drop traffic to key data centers in Little Rock, AR, Memphis, TN, Nashville, TN and Chattanooga, TN. Additionally, Uniti will deploy a new system from Atlanta, GA to Ashburn, VA with data center connectivity in Charlotte, NC, Raleigh, NC, Richmond, VA and Norfolk, VA. These new systems will support 100G, 400G and multi-terabit add-drop capability in each market.

Uniti plans to deploy similar systems along other high-demand, long-haul routes across its 128,000 fiber route mile national network over the next several quarters.

“We are extremely proud of our team’s success in delivering these new systems throughout Florida, offering even more scalable and secure long-haul connectivity solutions to Latin America,” said Tom Vito, Vice President Strategy & Business Development at Uniti. “Additionally, extending our network reach with the Dallas to Atlanta and Atlanta to Ashburn paths enables Uniti to serve the capacity needs on two of the highest demand routes in the U.S.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 128,000 fiber route miles, 7.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

