Truxton Trust Names Miles Kirkland, Kevin Brodrick, and Spence Dabbs as Managing Directors and Drew Mallory as Chief Fiduciary Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton has promoted Miles T. Kirkland, CFA, Kevin S. Brodrick, CTFA, and W. Spence Dabbs, JD, CTFA, to Managing Directors for Wealth Management Services. Also, Managing Director, Andrew "Drew" J. Mallory, CFA, will assume the additional role of Chief Fiduciary Officer.

Derrick Jones, Senior Managing Director, said, “For several years, these gentlemen have demonstrated the leadership qualities necessary for the success of our clients, colleagues, and shareholders. Their dedication, professionalism, and attendant results are simply awesome.”

Mr. Kirkland joined Truxton in 2013 and is the Team Leader for the Portfolio Management Team. Mr. Dabbs is the Team Leader for the Wealth Advisors and has been with the firm since 2014. Mr. Brodrick joined Truxton in 2014 to establish and lead the Georgia office located in Athens. Mr. Mallory joined Truxton in 2016 and continues as leader for the overall Wealth Management Team in addition to his new Chief Fiduciary Officer role. Other recent wealth management services promotions include Sarah Dunn, CTFA, who was promoted to Vice President, Wealth Advisor. Mrs. Dunn joined Truxton Trust in 2015 as a Wealth Management Specialist, supporting the entire wealth management team and its clients, until 2021 when she became an Associate Wealth Advisor.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.