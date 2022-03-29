Talaris Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune disorders, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Corporate Access Day

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA

1x1 meetings only

Guggenheim Virtual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

Fireside chat date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Fireside chat time: 3:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

