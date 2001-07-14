Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse Inaugural Healthcare REIT Summit

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Jessica Flores, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Controller, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in the Credit Suisse Inaugural Healthcare REIT Summit April 5, 2022 at the Credit Suisse Office in New York, New York.

About Sabra

